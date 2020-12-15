Prega News launches new TVC #PregaNewsMeansGoodNews featuring Anushka Sharma

This TVC comes after their social-message evoking films on celebrating moms, gender equality, equality of motherhood experience for all

Prega News has launched its latest TVC that features bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. This TVC comes after their social-message evoking films on celebrating moms, gender equality, equality of motherhood experience for all and a series of films involving fathers in the parenthood journey. The film is ideated and produced by ADK Fortune and is being amplified by Team Pumpkin, who was recently awarded the digital mandate for Prega News.

In the TVC, themed #PregaNewsMeansGoodNews, Sharma talks about that special moment when you start caring more for someone else in your life. And that moment comes with Prega News. Sharma also reminisces about the golden words said by mothers, “You will understand when you become a mother.”

“We are extremely proud to welcome Anushka Sharma to the Prega News family and we wish her all the best for the road ahead. With this TVC, we hope to touch the chords that bind a mother and child together, while celebrating the key message, #PregaNewsMeansGoodNews, as we have been delivering this good news to women for over 10 years now,” Rajeev Juneja, CEO, Mankind Pharma said on the launch of the campaign.

Apart from Anushka Sharma, Prega News has enjoyed a long association with many celebrities in the past. They have had a long association with Kareena Kapoor Khan who featured in many of their videos. Prior to that, Prega News had on board Shilpa Shetty, who also featured in their TVC. For their social messaging campaign #ImWithYellow they also roped in Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Priyamani, Karan Mehra, Mahhi Vij, among others.

