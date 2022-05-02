scorecardresearch

Prega News launches its new campaign #SheIsImperfectlyPerfect

Through the ad film, the company seeks to break the stereotypical image of a mother who always forces herself to be perfect in everything

Written by BrandWagon Online
The film depicts a working mother who forgot to order baby food for her child and later felt guilty about it
Prega News has launched a new campaign #SheIsImperfectlyPerfect celebrating Mother’s Day. The campaign aims to highlight and embrace the imperfection of a mother. Over the years Prega News has brought smiles on the faces of moms-to-be, Joy Chatterjee, general manager, sales and marketing, Mankind Pharma, said. “Through this campaign, we want to spread the message to embrace the imperfection of a mother who is unique in herself and above all. We would want to break the stereotypical image of a mother to be perfect in everything she does, and this Mother’s day, let’s celebrate the imperfection of a mother as #SheIsImperfectlyPerfect’,” he added.

Through the ad film, the company seeks to spread the message that it’s ok to be not so perfect, and break the stereotypical image of a mother who always forces herself to be perfect in everything. The film depicts a working mother who forgot to order baby food for her child and later felt guilty about it. It showcases how a mother is always under needless pressure to be perfect, which puts her in a self-doubt. As per the statistics, 81 % of mothers feel guilty at some point in their lives, with 21% feeling this way most or all the time.

Mankind Pharma is a pharmaceuticals company, established in 1995. The company operates in 34 overseas destinations and has brands such as Manforce, Prega News, Acne Star, Gas-O-Fast, Kabz End, Unwanted 21 under its portfolio. Prega News is a one-step pregnancy test card marketed by Mankind Pharmaceuticals. As per the company, the brand is credited with undertaking several thought provoking initiatives in the arena of motherhood.

