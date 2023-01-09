Prega News launches #GuessNahiConfirmKaro campaign

Prega News has rolled out its #GuessNahiConfirmKaro campaign to urge people to take a test rather than assuming to be pregnant based on the symptoms and online results. The campaign was conceptualised and executed by the integrated marketing agency Grapes. According to the company, the campaign has been rolled out across social media platforms to drive awareness.

The growing dependency on the internet raises a lot of concern as people believe in anything they come across online, Joy Chatterjee, associate vice president, sales and marketing, Mankind Pharma, said. “People search for queries asking whether craving pickles is a sign of pregnancy. Not just this, they even go on to find whether mood swings, missing periods, fatigue, among others, are indications of pregnancy. Realising the commotion it can create, we came up with the campaign to sensitise the masses to not blindly rely on the online information and go for a pregnancy test to be sure,” he added.

Through the campaign, the company wants to promote using Prega News test kit and know the confirmed results rather than self-diagnose through the internet. For the company, pregnancy as a journey differs from one person to another, and it is not necessary that all women align with the same symptoms.

