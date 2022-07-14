Prega News launches a new digital campaign #JustTakeTheTest

Prega News has rolled out a new digital campaign #JustTakeTheTest, conceptualised and executed by digital marketing agency Grapes. The brand has come up with a series of pickle ads, bursting the myth by showing that the only way to confirm pregnancy is to take the test.

The campaign aims to burst the myths around pregnancy, Joy Chatterjee, associate vice president, Mankind Pharma, said. “The most common conversations like women craving for pickles, feeling low, gaining extra kilos doesn’t specify one is expecting a child. These are all just speculations, which we keep hearing in our lives, or get a lot of advice from people. These connotations should be avoided, and one must not be dependent on myths anymore. The campaign #JustTakeTheTest encourages people to take the pregnancy test, and get rapid, accurate results by switching to Prega News,” he added.

The campaign explains that there are a thousand so-called ‘indications’ of pregnancy but only one sure shot way of knowing is to have Prega News, which gives guaranteed quick results to confirm whether or not one is pregnant. The brand has posted creatives on social media.

“It’s a fact that conversations keep hovering when you’re expecting. There are times when people either look for signs or depend on their cravings. Though certainly, such things are part of pregnancy it’s not absolute to confirm one is expecting a child. Hence, it is always better to take the pregnancy test and get a sure shot confirmation. After receiving the objective from the client, we thought to do this campaign in a fun way, which invokes humour, but simultaneously spreads the message. #JustTakeTheTest campaign aims to create awareness among consumers that rather than creating commotion to share the good news, first get accurate results as it helps in taking the right steps for your little one early on, and helps in seeking guidance from a doctor in the initial stage, before celebrating the news,” Shradha Agarwal, co-founder and CEO, Grapes, stated.

