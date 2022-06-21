Preeti Bajaj named as the new MD and CEO of Luminous Power Technologies

Luminous Power Technologies has appointed Preeti Bajaj to take over as the chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director for its operations. She takes on this role from July 1, 2022.

Bajaj takes over from Vipul Sabharwal, who is superannuating and has been leading Luminous since 2014.

In her last stint, Bajaj worked with Adecco Group as Australia and New Zealand CEO and MD of Modis Australia. Prior to that, she was with Schneider Electric Pacific and was the startup CEO of Clipsal Solar (a venture of Schneider Electric). Bajaj brings robust technology and transformation experience and will lead Luminous into its next growth phase as it contributes to the energy transition in India and other emerging markets, the company said.

Bajaj completed her MBA from Swinburne University and her master’s in applied finance from Macquarie University, Australia. She is passionate about diversity and actively supports emerging leaders through her contribution as an advisory member of Chief Executive Women. She was also the energy lead for the Australia India Business Council.

Luminous Power Technologies has a range of products in the power backup, and residential solar space that covers, inverters batteries, and solar solutions. Luminous has been in business since 1988. With seven manufacturing units, more than 28 sales offices in India, and a presence in over 36 countries, the company claims to have 6,000 employees and serve more than 60,000 channel partners and millions of customers.

