Pratik Bhivagaje joins ShortsTV as partnership and marketing manager for South Asia

ShortsTV has appointed Pratik Bhivagaje as partnership and marketing manager for South Asia. In his new role, Bhivagaje will be responsible for driving growth for ShortsTV in the South Asia market by forging business partnerships and increasing distribution. Additionally, he will also lead marketing efforts to establish ShortsTV as a key player in the short form content space. Prior to this, he worked with Tata Sky as content manager. Pratik Bhivagaje will report into Tarun Sawhney, president – Asia at ShortsTV HQ in London.

According to Carter Pilcher, chief executive, ShortsTV, Bhivagaje is an exceptional talent, a clever marketer with critical discernment in content marketing and acquisition. “His experience is key as ShortsTV India is growing in leaps and bounds, and Pratik Bhivagaje will ensure we are bringing the hottest new shorts to our audience across the subcontinent,” he added.

An IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, Pratik Bhivagaje, has worked across the broadest spectrum of distribution deals, content acquisition, marketing, and new product development at Tata Sky. He has also worked as a consultant in PwC.

ShortsTV is a 24/7, linear and OTT HD TV channel dedicated to short form video entertainment, including movies and series. Distributed globally, the channel is available in 100 million homes across the US, India, Latin America, the Netherlands, Belgium and Eastern Europe and has over 13,000 titles in its library. In addition to the channel, ShortsTV distributes a significant catalogue of on-demand shorts through video-on-demand on iTunes in 92 countries, Amazon Instant Video (UK, US and Germany), Google Play (US and Canada), and Verizon and Frontier (US). ShortsTV is operated by Shorts International and is headquartered in London, England with offices in Los Angeles, Amsterdam and Mumbai. The company is led by Carter Pilcher, chief executive, and is owned by Shorts Entertainment Holdings, with AMC Networks as a significant minority shareholder.

