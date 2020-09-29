Pratap Pawar to continue as chairman, Shashi Sinha as vice chairman of MRUCI

The leadership duo was unanimously re-elected at the board meeting held immediately after MRUCI’s 26th AGM

Media Research Users Council India (MRUCI) on Tuesday announced that Pratap Pawar, chairman of Sakal Media and Shashi Sinha, CEO of IPG Mediabrands India will continue in their respective roles as chairman and vice chairman of MRUCI. The decision was taken at the 26th Annual General Meeting held today. The leadership duo was unanimously re-elected at the board meeting held immediately after MRUCI’s 26th AGM, the industry body said.

Moreover, two new members have also been appointed to the board of Governors, Sivakumar Sundaram, chairman, executive committee of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd (BCCL) and Sejal Shah, managing partner and head of Publicis Media Exchange (PMX – Mainline).

I congratulate and welcome our newly appointed board members. We look forward to their valuable ideas and suggestions especially in these aberrant times, Pawar said. “MRUCI has always been at the forefront in advancing the cause of media research in India and we will continue to serve this cause and provide the industry and our members in particular a robust and reliable media research,” he added further on being re-elected to the role.

As per Sinha, the media and advertising industry is slowly, but steadily getting back on track. “Our focus will be to work towards re-launching the IRS study at the earliest taking into consideration the ground realities, and to further enhance the IRS and its offering in the new normal world,” he stated.

Founded in 1994, MRUCI was formed with the sole purpose of organising accurate, timely and efficient media research in the country, across all forms of media. The MRUCI exists solely to serve the interests of its members, as far as media research is concerned.

Read Also: Partho Dasgupta re-elected as president of The Advertising Club

Read Also: BrandWagon Conclave 2020: How advertising revenue on TV is set to return

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook