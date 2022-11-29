Prasoon Joshi named brand ambassador of Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government has named Prasoon Joshi, the CEO and CCO of McCann Worldgroup India, the state’s brand ambassador. Joshi, a native of Uttarakhand, is a prominent and highly awarded member of the Indian advertising and media fraternity.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made the announcement on Twitter last week. His tweet read: “The pride of Uttarakhand, eminent poet, lyricist and currently the chairman of the Board of Film Certification, ‘Padma Shri’ Shri @prasoonjoshi_ji has been officially appointed as the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand by our government.”

Dhami added that he is confident that the state will benefit from Joshi’s vast experience in art and literature. Earlier this month, the Dhami government also bestowed on Joshi the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman honour for his contributions to art, literature, culture and advertising. The Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman, apart from the Uttarakhand Ratna, is one of the state’s two highest civilian awards given for achievements in various fields.

On Joshi’s appointment, Sam Balsara, chairman at Madison World and an advertising veteran, said: “He is an accomplished person and his accomplishments and interests go beyond advertising. He is also a son of the Uttarakhand soil, and therefore it is appropriate he be so appointed.”

In the past, the 51-year old advertising great, besides being awarded the Padma Shri, has received several prestigious international honours such as Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2006. He was also the first Asian to become the jury president at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity in 2014 for the prestigious Titanium category.

He is credited with brand-building for global and Indian brands such as Britannia, Saffola, Dabur, Paytm, Nestle, Coca-Cola and Mastercard. His ‘thanda matlab Coca-Cola’ campaign with Aamir Khan picked up several awards at Cannes in 2003. Joshi has also written the lyrics for songs in popular Bollywood movies such as Rang De Basanti, Fanaa and Taare Zameen Par. He has also written the script for the award-winning 2013 film, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. His socially relevant campaigns on malnutrition, polio eradication, women’s empowerment, student suicide and Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan have won accolades over the years.

Also Read: SaaS-based firm SingleInterface plans its Southeast Asia expansion by the end of FY2024

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook