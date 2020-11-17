Prashant Tekwani joins Havas CX India as EVP and business head

Tekwani will report into Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India and work closely with Yann Doussot, global COO, Havas CX Network

Havas Group India has announced the appointment of Prashant Tekwani as executive vice president and business head of Havas CX India, the newly formed customer experience network, with immediate effect. He will be based out of Mumbai which is one of the key cities across the globe for the network’s growth.

In his new role, Tekwani’s mandate will work towards accelerating Havas CX journey of transformation in India along with the core leadership team in the group. He will be working with Ekino, Think Design and Langoor Havas teams to leverage both Indian and global opportunities for the group. Tekwani will report into Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India and work closely with Yann Doussot, global COO, Havas CX Network, to help build and integrate the entire offering.

Tekwani’s decade-long experience not just straddles advertising, but also saw him in entrepreneurship and marketing roles in the past. In his last stint, as senior vice president- North and East for Indigo Consulting, a Publicis Groupe company, he was mandated to drive growth and integrated solutions for the brands.

His other stints include the time he spent as senior vice president at Monk Media Network and at iContract as associate vice president among others. In his career, Tekwani has worked on a multitude of leading brands such as Google, YouTube, HSBC, Citibank, Shopper Stop, UTI Mutual Funds, HotStar, Carrier, Bharti Axa, McDonalds, Asian Paints, Star Sports among others.

Prashant’s appointment is a key milestone for the group’s ongoing effort to deliver meaningful brand experiences across the entire network for this customer journey, Yann Doussot, global COO, Havas CX Network said.

According to Rana Barua, group CEO, Havas Group India, Prashant comes on board at an interesting time as the company continues to expand on its acquisitions of Think Design and Langoor and also establish the Havas CX credentials. “His understanding of the entire gamut of the consumer experience journey will make him the perfect fit to drive the next phase of growth in India and also across the network,” he stated further on the appointment.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook