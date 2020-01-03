Prashant Panday of Radio Mirchi on how he unwinds on weekends

Prashant Panday, MD and CEO, Radio Mirchi

On my bookshelf

Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari. I love history in general and this is everything including pre-history!

A movie I’d like to watch again/ A TV series I love

I can watch the movie Wall Street repeatedly. There are many TV shows I love — Suits, The Good Wife, Game of Thrones, Line of Duty, CSI, Dexter, Breaking Bad, The Crown….I can go on and on!

My inspiration is…

Jack Welsh. Often wrongly called Neutron Jack, he led GE to a very remarkable 20 years of its life. A tough task master, Jack was one of America’s most successful CEOs.

A famous quote I swear by…

“Do unto others what you would have them do unto you.” I believe strongly in what I call ‘intellectual honesty’: being brutally honest even when it hurts, but always in the good interest of the other person. I would appreciate the same in return.

My wanderlust

Any small town in Europe. I love Inverness in Scotland and Bruges in Belgium. I love all mid-size European cities!

