Prashant Bhatt joins Sony SAB as the new programming head

Sony Pictures Networks India has appointed Prashant Bhatt as head – programming, Sony SAB. In his new role, Bhatt will be spearheading the content and programming division for the channel and will be responsible for managing the content line-up and the channel’s creative strategy. Prashant Bhatt will be reporting to Neeraj Vyas, business head – Sony SAB. “We are happy to have Prashant on-board to drive the programming vertical. I am confident that Prashant Bhatts expertise and his deep understanding of the industry will help us further strengthen our programming capabilities. Prashant Bhatt will play a key role in ensuring we devise and execute a standout premium slate with ground-breaking narratives and high-quality content for our viewers,” Vyas said.

With an in-depth audience understanding and a master at content creation for the Hindi entertainment ecosystem, Prashant Bhatt comes in with a rich and diverse experience in the entertainment genre. With a career spanning over 27 years, Bhatt has held key leadership positions across broadcast media, creating new show concepts and also headlining innovation strategies for Dangal TV, Zee Punjabi, Colors, etc. He commenced his career in television as a writer and creative director before going on to lead content teams across the industry. “As a brand, Sony SAB has been consistently making an endeavor to cut through the clutter of television content and offer narratives that are innovative, well crafted and in alignment with their larger philosophy of delivering happiness. In my role at Sony SAB, I will be spearheading further developments in this space and ensure that we continue to push the envelope in impactful and entertaining storytelling,” Prashant Bhatt, head – programming – Sony SAB, added.

Launched in March 2005, SONY SAB is part of the network of television channels owned by Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd. The current programming mix by Sony SAB includes daily shows like Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Ziddi Dil – Maane Na, Maddam Sir, Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Sony SAB is broadcasted in more than 44 million households in India and is present in more than 150 countries internationally, reaching over 25 million households.

