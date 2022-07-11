Prasar Bharti launches new logo

India’s public broadcaster Prasar Bharati unveiled its new logo on July 11, 2022. The new logo was released by the secretary I&B Apurva Chandra, secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) in the presence of Mayank Kumar Agrawal, CEO, Prasar Bharati, DPS Negi, Member (Finance), Prasar Bharati, and officers of Ministry of I&B and Prasar Bharati.

In the earlier format, the corporate office of Prasar Bharati used both AIR and Doordarshan logos on both the sides of the written text ‘PRASAR BHARATI’ along with the Indian emblem in the middle, DPS Negi, Member (Personnel), Prasar Bharti, said. “Inspired from the identities of both All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan, the new logo of Prasar Bharati is defined as a blend of both AIR and Doordarshan. It not only encloses the elements from their visual identities, but it also leverages their colour combinations, to complement the identity of PB as a public service broadcaster,” he added.

As per the broadcaster, the new logo of Prasar Bharti is replete with rich meaning. The elements in the central circle and map of India signify the service of trust, security, and perfection for the common man. The organisation started as AIR in the past and Doordarshan (DD) was born to cater television services later and finally came Prasar Bharati (PB) by enactment of an act by the parliament, which is visualised in the logo identity as emerging and evolving from the centre, the broadcaster stated.

“While the elements in the central circle and map of India signify the service of trust, security and perfection to the Nation, its colour, ‘Dark Moderate Blue’ represents both the sky and the sea and is associated with open spaces, freedom, intuition, imagination, inspiration, and sensitivity. Blue also represents meanings of depth, trust, loyalty, sincerity, wisdom, confidence, stability, faith, and intelligence. The colour blue also pays tribute to the Indian ethos and traditions associated with religious figures, mythological characters found in the Indian miniature paintings,” the broadcaster said.

Headquartered in New Delhi, Prasar Bharati is a statutory autonomous body set up by an Act of Parliament. It comprises the Doordarshan Television Network and All India Radio (AIR), which were earlier media units of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

