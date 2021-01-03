Prasar Bharati’s digital channels records over 100% growth in 2020

Almost 1,500 Radio Plays in different Indian languages are available across DD-AIR Network.

Digital channels of public sector broadcaster Prasar Bharati across DD and Akashvani have registered more than 100% growth, clocking over a billion digital views and over 6 billion digital watch minutes in 2020. As per a release by press information bureau, NewsOnAir App saw 2.5 million users joining the platform. At present, the platform has over 300 million views with Live Radio streaming being the most popular feature, providing over 200 streams. Surprisingly, Northeast service of All India Radio News is also in the top 10, and has crossed the 100k subscribers digital milestone.

Interestingly during 2020, Pakistan accounts for the second highest digital audience for DD and AIR content after domestic audiences from within India, with the United States close behind.

Further, Marathi News from DD Sahyadri, Kannada programming on DD Chandana, Bangla News from DD Bangla, and Telugu programming on DD Saptagiri have also witnessed a rise and are counted among the top 10 digital channels of Prasar Bharati. Meanwhile, DD Sports and Akashvani Sports have created a steady digital following with live commentary. Prasar Bharati Archives and DD Kisan have been steady digital performers featuring in top 10.

PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat YouTube channel and Twitter handle have seen rapid growth in 2020, with Mann Ki Baat updates Twitter handle recording more than 67,000 followers. The YouTube channel has regional language versions of different episodes of Mann Ki Baat. Moreover, Prasar Bharti has also launched a YouTube channel for all Sanskrit language content in 2020, wherein all radio and TV content being produced in Sanskrit language across DD-AIR nationwide network are uploaded.

Almost 1,500 Radio Plays in different Indian languages are available across DD-AIR Network, which are now being digitised and uploaded on the broadcaster’s YouTube channels. In public interest, a dedicated team is working to dig out old and rare musical, cultural, political content from thousands of tapes recorded over many decades in various stations of DD and AIR across the country.

Read Also: Year-Ender 2020: How advertising based OTT services upped the ante in increasing reach

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook