Prasar Bharati to air WNBA And NBA G League on DD Sports

Public service broadcaster Prasar Bharati has announced the addition of Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and NBA G League programming to its daily basketball offering on Doordarshan (DD) Sports. In addition to the two leagues, Prasar Bharati will continue to air daily NBA content on DD Sports, including Hardwood Classic games, Marquee Matchups, NBA Finals recaps, NBA TV specials, and Jr. NBA instructional and training videos.



DD Sports in India is a destination on television for sports development, Mayank Agarwal, director general, Doordarshan, said. “We have been in the process of reinvigorating the content of DD Sports, and the WNBA and G League adds to the variety of offerings in the sports cluster. We aim to create easy access for fans in India and educate them about the sport,” he added.

For Sunny Malik, head of global content and media distribution, NBA India, the relationship with Prasar Bharati allows NBA to bring professional basketball to millions of households across India. “In addition to games and moments from the NBA’s storied 75-year history, fans in India can now also experience WNBA and NBA G League programming,” he stated.

Prasar Bharati is India’s public service broadcaster responsible for public television in India (Doordarshan). Prasar Bharati operates 36 satellite TV channels and more than 400 radio stations across India. Prasar Bharati claims that its free to air direct-to-home (DTH) platform reaches more than 43 million homes with 167 TV channels (including 76 private channels) and 48 radio channels.

The NBA’s official minor league, the NBA G League prepares players, coaches, officials, trainers and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory. Featuring 29 teams, 28 with direct affiliations to NBA franchises for 2021-22, the league offers professional basketball in a friendly atmosphere.

