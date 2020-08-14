Pradeep Dwivedi named vice president and area director for IAA Apac

He has replaced Ramesh Narayan who had served as VP for the last two years

Eros India CEO Pradeep Dwivedi has been elected as the vice president and area director for the International Advertising Association (IAA) Apac region. He is currently the honorary treasurer and director of IAA’s India chapter. Prior to him, Ramesh Narayan held the position.

With an experience of over two decades in advertising, media business, telecom, technology enterprises, banking, financial services institutions and automotive sector, he currently also serves as chairperson of the entertainment, media and sports Committee at the IMC Chambers of Commerce and Industry, managing committee member of The Advertising Club of India, member of the CII National Committee on media, entertainment, as well as an honorary member of the IBG Chamber of Commerce.

According to Srinivasan Swamy, chairman and world president, IAA, Dwivedi has been an integral part of IAA India chapter for nearly a decade and has been leading many initiatives while building a world-wide network with his commitment to IAA.

The APAC region has amazing potential and I look forward to working with all the Chapter presidents to take the ideals of the IAA forward and collectively ensure that IAA remains the harbinger and compass of marketing communications world-wide in a unique post-Covid19 era, even as we navigate the challenges ahead of us, Pradeep Dwivedi, said on his appointment.

The IAA is a network of marketing and marketing communications professionals. Established in 1938, the International Advertising Association is the only global association that represents all spheres of the marketing and marketing communications industry. For over eighty years the IAA has played a strong role in supporting key industry issues such as freedom of commercial speech, self-regulation, responsible advertising, education and professional development among others.

