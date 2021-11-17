Practo’s new campaign aims to make conversations on men’s health mainstream

The brand will encourage ‘bros’ to talk to each other and consult doctors in order to decode their health problems.

With the aim of putting a spotlight on men’s health, Practo has kicked off its new campaign ‘The Bro Health Code’ ahead of International Men’s Day observed on November 19. The campaign aims to encourage men to prioritise, assess and discuss important health problems.

As part of this campaign, Practo has launched a webpage with a section devoted to major men’s health ailments. The platform will also be home to a ‘guidebook’ that would act as a guide for men to become more cognizant of their health. Using the popular term ‘bro code’, the initiative will be highlighted on Practo’s social media pages as well. The brand will encourage ‘bros’ to talk to each other and consult doctors in order to decode their health problems.

“Men face greater health risks than women in 58 percent of countries worldwide as per a report by WHO and India is one among the four G20 countries in Asia where men’s health gap is concerning,” the company said in a statement. It further added that over the past few years, there has been a significant shift towards preventive healthcare for women and children, but interventions in men’s health have been sparse. During the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 70% of the callers to India’s first mental health helpline were men. Moreover, various subjects associated with men’s health are still a taboo in India. Therefore, Practo aims to bring the much needed focus on men’s overall health through this campaign.

“November or Movember, as we popularly know it, is a month dedicated to raise awareness of men’s health issues. But why should talking about men’s health be restricted to just a month? If anything, the pandemic has taught us to prioritise healthcare, irrespective of our age or gender. This initiative is a step in that direction. With this campaign, we are aiming to create awareness about the need to bridge the gap in men’s healthcare and build visibility for health concerns plaguing men. We hope this platform becomes a safe space for men to discuss health issues that they normally wouldn’t talk about,” Srikanth Pinninti, executive vice president – marketing, Practo, said on the new campaign.

