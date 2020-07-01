Practo salutes the efforts of doctors with its #BeingADoctor campaign

The new film has been launched across the company’s Youtube, blog, and social media channels

On National Doctors’ Day, healthcare company Practo India has launched a new campaign #BeingADoctor in order to recognise the efforts of healthcare professionals during various challenging situations faced by individuals across the world. The campaign highlights the sacrifices, commitment, grit and determination of doctors throughout their lives to support their patients every single day. The new film has been launched across the company’s Youtube, blog, and social media channels.

“This campaign is Practo’s effort to showcase and acknowledge the struggle, the trials and tribulations, responsibilities, and above all, the joy of being a doctor,” the healthcare company said in an official statement.

The video narrates the journey of the doctor from being a student to becoming an invincible warrior bringing life and hope to mankind during turbulent times. The film highlights the passion behind the purpose and the unsurmountable struggle and challenges one faces during the journey of becoming a doctor and their path to fulfilling their oath of showing compassion, care, and commitment to patients for the rest of their lives. Through the campaign, Practo acknowledges the services of all the doctors.

“You specialise to unravel what nature throws at you.. You are with our soldiers on the frontlines protecting our home.. You have seen hope where despair reigned supreme.. You took an oath to sympathize and understand and above all to those in need, lend a helping hand. You empathize, you reassure, you heal, you cure.. You are a doctor at your very core,” the ad campaign said.

