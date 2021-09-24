Practo onboards Rahul Dravid as brand ambassador; unveils new campaign

In the first phase of the ‘You are in safe hands’ campaign, Dravid talks about the safe secondary care procedures under Practo Care Surgeries (PCS)

Healthcare company Practo has appointed Rahul Dravid as its brand ambassador and has rolled out a campaign featuring Dravid. Through this campaign, the company is marking its foray into secondary care services. In the first phase of the ‘You are in safe hands’ campaign, Dravid talks about the safe secondary care procedures under Practo Care Surgeries (PCS) in the hands of its team of experts.

“Dravid embodies Practo’s spirit of always being dependable and trustworthy. Built on this understanding, our association with him is a step towards improving awareness – and thereby access – to quality secondary healthcare. Given the superior surgical support that sports people routinely need, this endorsement conveys that the same is available to anyone today with Practo Care Surgeries,” Srikanth Pinninti, executive vice president – marketing, Practo, said.

The first ad film starts with Dravid speaking to a friend at a party who has been suffering from a secondary health condition. On being told that he always has access to expert care, Dravid introduces his friend to PCS that is designed to provide personalised, expert care to everyone. By walking him through the entire process – from the first consultation to post-surgery care – this film encapsulates how – and why – Practo is positioned to offer the best secondary care experience to patients. “Practo has reimagined modern healthcare in India with its comprehensive digital services and integrated offline experience with Practo Care,” Rahul Dravid said.

Conceptualised by Spring Marketing Capital, and directed by Shlok Sharma of Absolute Productions, the ad film demonstrates Dravid’s values as a dependable sportsperson with great command over his craft and aligns it with Practo’s vision of building access to quality healthcare on the back of the trust and expertise it has built over years. Furthermore, the campaign covers key aspects of the new service, including the PCS experience centers, expert surgeons, use of the latest surgical technology, and financial support.

“Surgeries are considered a stressor for most patients, even though they can offer a lot of relief,” Arun Iyer, founder and creative partner, Spring Marketing Capital, stated. “Practo Care Surgeries combines easy access with medical expertise and state-of-the-art technology to offer patients an end-to-end experience,” he added.

The ad film will air on digital media platforms – including Disney+Hotstar during IPL, ZEE5, SonyLiv, Voot, MX Player, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram – across six key cities (Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad), where the cricketer will be seen promoting quality, convenient, and end-to-end delivery experience in secondary care with the help of expert surgeons on Practo.

Read Also: Amazon Prime Video enters content distribution space; launches Prime Video Channels

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook