Prabhu Shriram Premium Agarbatti and Dhoop names Raveena Tandon as the face of the brand

Prabhu Shriram Premium Agarbatti and Dhoop has roped in actress Raveena Tandon as its brand ambassador. The brand aims at integrating all the Indian ethical principles into the products and engaging with society.

The company had been considering having a celebrity figure as its brand ambassador for some time now, Prashant Kumar, CMD, Prabhu Shriram Premium Agarbatti and Dhoop, said. “We look forward to conveying the message of Indian value with our brand. We were seeking someone who was the combination of traditional and contemporary charm, and Tondon was an apt choice,” he added.

As per the company, Tandon hopes that through this partnership, she will be able to communicate the values of Indian society to the youth and society at large. Additionally, the actress’s image can be beneficial for the brand, since the brand has various product lines.

Prabhu Shriram Premium Agarbatti and Dhoop manufactures a number of incense sticks, in agarbatti and dhoop segments. Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the company was founded in 2020.

