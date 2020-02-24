Powerade highlights how #PowerHasNoGender though its latest campaign

The digital campaign brings into limelight the fact that the power to dream big, train hard to achieve those dreams has no gender.

The official beverage partner of ICC T20 Women’s World Cup, Powerade has launched its latest campaign highlighting #PowerHasNoGender. The digital campaign brings into limelight the fact that the power to dream big, train hard to achieve those dreams has no gender. With this campaign, the brand aims to help women who have a dream to represent India at the Women’s Cricket World Cup. The brand kickstarter the campaign with Jemimah Rodrigues and Powerade’s brand ambassador MS Dhoni urging women to power through and never give up on their dreams.

Launched by Coca-Cola in India during Cricket World Cup 2019, the #PowerHasNoGender campaign will be supported by on-ground presence of the sports drink wherein women cricketers will be shown consuming Powerade during training and matches. Moreover, Rodrigues will work as a women enthusiast through a series of digital films.

According to Anoop Manohar, director-emerging categories, Coca-Cola India, #PowerHasNoGender is a power-packed campaign which reiterates that Power is an individual asset; it’s not based on gender and it’s the individual courage that drives a person to achieve great success.

#PowerHasNoGender celebrates young female cricket players putting in hours of practice, every single day at academies and grounds around the country, Jemimah Rodrigues, Indian cricketer, stated.

Since its re-entry in 1993, Coca-Cola has introduced a host of beverage products such as Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up Charged, among others. With the help of its own bottling facility and other bottling partners, the company has a strong distribution network with over 2.6 million retail outlet touchpoints. Powerade is a global brand of the Coca-Cola Company that delivers hydration and fuels athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Powerade has $2 billion annual sales and is available in over 80 countries around the world.

