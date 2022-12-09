Pottery barn ropes in Deepika Padukone for its India expansion

Home retailer Pottery Barn has announced its partnership with actor Deepika Padukone who has been signed as the brand ambassador for its international expansion. According to the company, Padukone will work closely with the brand to co-create a collection.

Deepika’s passion for home design and sense of style resonates with Pottery Barn fans worldwide, Monica Bhargava, chief design officer, Pottery Barn, said. “Through our collaboration launching in 2023, customers will have the opportunity to bring Pottery Barn’s coveted designs infused with Deepika’s signature style into their own homes,” she added.

In July, the company officially its website in India, and in September, it opened its first retail store in Delhi. Moreover, the company claims to offer customers complimentary design crew services comprised of a team of interior designers. This service will be offered in our new retail location in Delhi, India.

Home retailer Pottery Barn has announced its partnership with actor Deepika Padukone who has been signed as the brand ambassador for its international expansion. According to the company, Padukone will work closely with the brand to co-create a collection.

Deepika’s passion for home design and sense of style resonates with Pottery Barn fans worldwide, Monica Bhargava, chief design officer, Pottery Barn, said. “Through our collaboration launching in 2023, customers will have the opportunity to bring Pottery Barn’s coveted designs infused with Deepika’s signature style into their own homes,” she added.

In July, the company officially its website in India, and in September, it opened its first retail store in Delhi. Moreover, the company claims to offer customers complimentary design crew services comprised of a team of interior designers. This service will be offered in our new retail location in Delhi, India.

Also Read: Fractal Picture, Katara Studios partner to bring our La’eeb for FIFA World Cup 2022

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook