Portronics launches #WinWithPortronics contest for India vs New Zealand T20 series

Portronics, a consumer electronics company, has kickstarted its brand new contest #WinWithPortronics across its social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Slated to commence from January 27, 2023, the contest will run until February 1, 2023, during the T20 match series between India and New Zealand, wherein one fortunate participant will get a chance to answer and win gadgets worth Rs 5,000 after every match.

The rules of the contest are simple answers to questions regarding the ongoing match and winning Portronics gadgets such as headphones, Bluetooth speakers, Smartwatches amongst others.

“The contest #WinWithPortronics is an initiative of ours to align our efforts with our consumer-centric product ideology. We believe such campaigns will enhance our strong bonding with our customer base!”, said Guneet Singh, COO, Portronics Digital Private Limited.

The brand said that it was established with a vision to make technology ‘Accessible, Affordable and Inclusive’ for everyone, anywhere, and anytime.

The Portronics portfolio consists of audio, power, smart wearable, car accessories, laptop and mobile accessories, digital writing pads, smart plugs, hygiene devices, and projectors to name a few.

Portronics said that it is also planning to further expand its horizon into gaming accessories, AR/VR headsets, and AV conferencing solutions.

