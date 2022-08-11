Intracity logistics marketplace Porter, claims to have increased its marketing spends by about 75% to Rs 100 crore in FY23, Pranav Goel, co-founder and CEO, Porter, told BrandWagon Online. As per the company, Google, Meta, social media platforms and third party affiliates will account for about 40% of the overall spends while 60% will be spent on radio, print, OOH, vehicle branding, among others. Furthermore, the company claims to have posted a 162% rise in net revenue to Rs 862 crore in FY22. However, the company denied to comment on the net loss for the period. On Wednesday, Porter rolled out its first brand campaign titled ‘Delivery Hai? Ho Jayega’ conceptualised by 22feet Tribal Worldwide.

“The first couple of years were about building the fundamental blocks of business. We were a small and medium enterprises (SME) focussed brand initially. As our use cases have evolved to include consumers, with services such as packers and movers and delivery services within the city, among others, we have now become an integrated logistics solution on demand. That transition led us to go big on brand marketing and launch the campaign,” Goel added.

In terms of ad spends on the campaign, the company claims that digital will account for about 70%, with YouTube, Meta, and social media being the primary channels. The remaining 30% will be spent on vehicle branding, out-of-home (OOH), and print media. Porter will also run an extension of the campaign titled ‘Heroes of Ho Jayega’ featuring the driver-partners for their support and professionalism.

Currently present in 16 cities such as Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh, among others, the company plans to expand its presence in 35 cities over the next two years. Goel further said that the next pilot of the company is inter city delivery service, which it has already started with Bangalore. “Lately we have realised that a lot of customers also have inter city requirements of about 200-300 kms, which has led to the next progression for the company,” Goel stated.

The company claims to service three segments — large corporations, SMEs and direct consumers. It further claims that SMEs account for about 75% of the overall business, direct consumers for about 20%, and large scale enterprises at about 5%. Since its inception in 2014, the company claims to have serviced more than 80 lakh customers and has about four lakh registered driver base on the platform.

