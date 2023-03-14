Porter launches new ‘House shifting hai? Ho jayega’ campaign

Porter, an on-demand logistics company, has launched a new social media brand campaign ‘House shifting hai? Ho Jayega’ to showcase its packers and movers services.

The campaign, created by 22Feet Tribal Worldwide and produced by Fat Monk Productions, will be promoted across various digital and social platforms as well as through OOH advertising.



As per the brand, the objective of this campaign is to cater to individuals between the ages of 18 and 45 who are seeking affordable relocation options within and between metropolitan and tier-1 cities. With this campaign, Porter aims to expand its customer base for its packers and movers services.

The campaign features three digital films, each showcasing the typical scenarios of packing and moving procedures and addressing the everyday needs of consumers. From transporting heavy or fragile items without damage to ensuring hassle-free moving without breaking the bank, the campaign highlights Porter’s packers and movers services.

“Even though there are some reliable and reputed players offering in this category, most of the time it becomes distressing for people due to the unreasonable cost and inconsistent quality of service. We are committed to delivering a consistent and the most comfortable experience in people’s journey of house shifting.” said Mohit Rathi, AVP, customer growth and engagement, Porter.

“We needed short, clear and simple but taking the grammar of Bollywood also gave us a different, interesting, cultural way to communicate these.” said Vishnu Srivatsav, national creative director, 22feet Tribal Worldwide.

Also Read Kinnect bags digital mandate for Blue Star

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook