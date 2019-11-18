Population Foundation of India and Love Matters raise awareness with their new campaign #CoolNotFool

PFI and Love Matters India collaborate to spread the message of safe sexual practices, contraception and family planning through fun and cool videos posted under #CoolNotFool campaign.

Population Foundation Of India (PFI) in collaboration with Love Matters on Monday launched an awareness campaign titled #CoolNotFool on short-form mobile video TikTok. With this campaign both, PFI and Love Matters, aims to spread the message of safe sexual practices and drive a conversation about family planning.

The campaign has been developed with the objective to normalise the adoption of contraceptives and promote healthy practices by having an open conversation on sexual and reproductive health. Through this campaign, PFI and Love Matters India are encouraging people to break the stigma, open-up and have a conversation about family planning, relationships, and contraception.

“In context of family planning and SRHR (Sexual and reproductive health and rights), the idea that open, honest and engaging communication on sex, relationships and contraception using digital channels are gaining ground, not only in India but worldwide. Also, male involvement along with female (both married and unmarried) is key to healthy relationships and improving family health. The #CoolNotFool campaign is meant to engage with people in a fun, non-threatening, informative and engaging way to encourage communication on condoms, contraceptives, and relationships. The idea is to redefine what is ‘cool’ and remove shame and stigma around talking about what’s safe and healthy when it comes to sex and relationships,” Vithika Yadav, head, Love Matters, India, said.

For Poonam Muttreja, executive director, Population Foundation of India (PFI) family planning is a human right, and the youth need to be properly educated on the subject of sex and reproduction. “ Young people need to have information on their sexual and reproductive health and rights so that they can be responsible adults. PFI uses entertainment to shift behaviours and challenge social norms that consider conversations around sexual and reproductive health as taboo. We firmly believe that our digital platforms like TikTok will help us generate awareness through entertaining content, especially among the youth,” she added.

According to Nitin Saluja, Director of Public Policy (India), TikTok, online platforms like TikTok can prove to be the ideal vehicle of change to drive conversations around social issues since Internet penetration is growing at a rapid pace through the country.