Poonawalla Fincorp launches ‘Kya se Wah’ campaign for its business and professional loans

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited erstwhile Magma Fincorp, a Cyrus Poonawalla group promoted non-banking finance company has launched ‘Kya se Wah’ digital campaign. As per the company, the campaign aims to help doctors, chartered accountants, and business owners upgrade their space in a stress-free manner.

The campaign has two short films which highlights the issues of small businesses and professionals and how Poonawalla Fincorp can fulfil this need by helping them transform their business or practice.

The ‘Kya se Wah’ campaign addresses the fact that first impressions matter and how Poonawalla Fincorp is making sure that through its business and professional loan offerings, the customers can upgrade their business, clinic, practice by a simple click.

The campaign leverages light-hearted humour to engage with the audience. It also establishes the fact that the entire loan approval process with Poonawalla Fincorp is digital and how it helps professionals and businesses achieve more.

Commenting on the campaign, Abhay Bhutada, managing director, Poonawalla Fincorp, said,“This campaign aims to create awareness for our brand and product offerings. This will give us an opportunity to kickstart our audience engagement and highlight our value proposition of being the end-to-end digital lending NBFC offering hassle-free experience to our customers.”

