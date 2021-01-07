Pooja Nair joins Network Advertising as vice president, strategic planning

She has considerable experience in handling cross-category brands such as Huggies, Ponds, Bosch, Nutrela, Garnier among others

Network Advertising has strengthened its account planning division with the appointment of Pooja Nair as vice-president, strategic planning. Nair comes with an experience of over 16 years and has worked in agencies like Ogilvy, JWT, Publicis, Saatchi (Colombo), Percept and TBWA.

She has considerable experience in handling cross-category brands such as Huggies, Ponds, Bosch, Nutrela, Garnier, Godrej, Head & Shoulders, Oil of Olay, Electrolux, Allen Solly, Standard Chartered Bank among others.

“We are glad to have Pooja on board the Network team. Her cross-category experience coupled with her natural curiosity will be invaluable to us in strengthening our integrated offering that is based on a strong strategic foundation,” Sunit Khot, chief strategy officer, Network Advertising said.

“An integrated agency like Network needs to consistently over-deliver in the thinking area to bring alive our commitment to the brands we work on. Pooja is a welcome addition to the Network family and another brain to keep working on our mission of doing right by the clients we handle,” Vinod Nair, managing director, Network Advertising said.

“I am looking forward to my role to enhance the already strong ‘thinking’ culture within Network. The exciting cross-category roster of clients and the agency’s integrated offering makes it a dream for any strategic planner,” Nair added on her new role.

Network is an independent, fully-integrated creative, media and digital solutions provider. From designs to comprehensive business strategy, and from media planning and buying to activations and innovation, the company provides comprehensive services to organisations. Network has been the communications partner helping create many sunrise industries through differentiated advertising for a host of sectors including FMCG, BFSI, e-commerce, consumer durables, retail, real estate, logistics, pharma, among others.

Read Also: Mirum bags the digital mandate for Hero Electric

Read Also: Havas Group India announces senior management elevations

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook