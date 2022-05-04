Polycab India rolls out a new digital campaign #SavingsWalaFan

Polycab India Ltd. (PIL) has launched its digital campaign Polycab #SavingsWalaFan to promote its fan segment. The Polycab #SavingsWalaFan film is live on digital platforms.

For Nilesh Malani, president and chief marketing officer, Polycab India Ltd, the company strives to engage with its consumers and communicate the benefits of technology in a relatable manner. “Polycab #SavingsWalaFan campaign is a journey which triggers the idea of energy efficiency adoption amongst the mass audience that can bring an acceptance of products like our BLDC ceiling fans,” he stated.

The film features a couple hosting a guest couple who is evidently tired with heat exhaustion and has just entered the house. The couple is left pleasantly surprised with the fan and as they get inquisitive to know more about the ceiling fan, the technical expert in the film explains the benefits offered by Polycab Energy Saving Fans.

Polycab India Ltd is a manufacturer of wires, cabled, and FMEG products. PIL manufactures and sells various types of cables, wires, electric fans, LED lighting and luminaires, switches and switchgears, solar products, pumps and conduits and accessories. Polycab caters to various public and private institutions across a diverse set of industries, as well as retail customers through its B2C business. Business operations are managed through a corporate office, three regional offices, 20 local offices across India and 30 warehouses located across the nation. PIL owns 23 manufacturing facilities, including a joint venture, located across the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and the district of Daman. PIL claims to have also exported goods to over 55 countries in past few years.

Read Also: upGrad’s latest campaign points the importance of upskilling across tech domains for working professionals

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook