Polycab India Limited rolls out its new View Badal De campaign

Polycab India Limited (PIL) has unveiled its digital campaign, ‘View Badal De’ to showcase its 3-in-1 LED panel light. The campaign was conceptualised and created by Ogilvy India. As per the campaign, the campaign takes up a common insight on how one’s state of mind changes when their favourite lights are turned.

The product benefits of LED lights have evolved to transform our lifestyles altogether, Nilesh Malani, president and chief marketing officer, PIL, said. “ Our series of View Badal De digital films drive home the point of LED lights not only illuminating the surroundings but our lifestyles including outlook towards life,” he added.

The first ad film in the series centres around a bachelor who has invited his fiancée and in-laws over to show his apartment, only to find out that his friends have created a mess inside. The story is about how he manages to make an impression on the in-laws with the help of a Polycab 3-in-1 LED panel light. A similar storyline goes across the other two ad films of the campaign.

What makes good advertising is when you get that chuckle out of the consumer, Prem Narayan, chief strategy officer, Ogilvy India, said. “Our campaign is based on a simple truth – when people are in a good mood their perspective on things changes,” he highlighted.

