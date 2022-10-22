Polycab India launches a new TVC

Electrical goods company, Polycab India Limited (PIL) has launched its latest television commercial advocating the use of Polycab green wire for a safe and secured well-being of all. Polycab has activated dedicated campaign around this film under the hastags #AapkeSapnoKoRakheSafe and #ExtraSafePolycabGreenWire. The new commercial has been conceptualised by Ogilvy India.

Wires are the backbone of the entire electrical system of any home; however, for consumer it is a low involvement category, Nilesh Malani, president, and chief marketing officer, Polycab India Ltd., said. “Our latest campaign by Ogilvy is a refreshing approach weaving an emotional charm which will have universal resonance and relevance. Polycab Green Wire comes with five in one Greenshield technology that delivers fire safety, energy efficiency, is long lasting, eco-friendly, and offers shock protection. It is our endeavor that Polycab Green Wire carries forward our brand promise of being connected with our customers.”

With this campaign, the company is nudging people to pay extra attention to the quality of wires they use by showcasing powerful human stories. “The thing with dreams is that there is no limit to them. With this human campaign, we are showcasing how extra safe green wires from Polycab effortlessly take all the load to connect and fulfil all our dreams. Keeping our homes safe and our dreams safer,” Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, stated on the launch of the new campaign.

Polycab is an an associate sponsor on Star Sports for the broadcast of T20 World Cup being held in Australia. The ad can be viewed on Disney Hotstar app and stream the same through connected TV. “Extra safe Polycab Green wire means extra safe dreams” film will be aired on more than 100 TV channels across India in six languages on general entertainment, news, movies and popular shows on TV.

