Polycab Green Wires partners with Ogilvy India to launch its new campaign 

Polycab Green Wires has rolled out its latest campaign to nudge people to pay attention to the quality of wires used, the company stated. As per the company, most consumers visit the stores to buy wires along with the electricians. Hence the focus of the discussion is primarily led by the electrician’s preference rather than the product’s actual features, the brand claims. The campaign was created and conceptualised by Ogilvy India.

Wires are the backbone of the entire electrical system of any home; however, for consumers, it is a low involvement category, Nilesh Malani, president and chief marketing officer (CMO), Polycab India Ltd, said. “Our latest campaign by Ogilvy is an approach to weave an emotional charm which will have universal resonance and relevance. It is our endeavour that Polycab Green Wire carries forward our brand promise of being connected with our customers,” he added.

The campaign ad film shows a story about a father who, without hesitation or worry, adds to the load to build a stadium so that he can help fulfil his daughter’s dream of becoming a champion.

“With this campaign, we are showcasing how extra safe green wires from Polycab effortlessly take all the load to connect and fulfil all our dreams,” Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, highlighted.

Also Read: Fortune Foods rolls out its #SoundsOfTheKitchen campaign for Diwali

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook