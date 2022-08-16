Policybazaar’s new ad campaign urges people to be the hero of their families

Policybazaar.com has rolled out a new ad campaign series encouraging people to become family’s heroes and secure their future with health insurance. As per the company, the campaign aims to strengthen the brand’s communication and boost insurance penetration in India.

Even after the pandemic-led uptick, insurance awareness is still low in India, Sai Narayan, senior director, brand and marketing, Policybazaar Group, said. “Purchasing insurance is still a happenstance and not a proactive choice for many even though health emergencies are on the rise. With this campaign, we aim to change this mindset and induce the understanding that not safeguarding their families’ future is no less than a villainous act. Gulshan Grover and Shakti Kapoor’s massive popularity as Bollywood’s favourite on-screen villains greatly helps with the recall value of the campaign,” he added.

With the latest campaign, the brand aims to provide the much-needed cognitive push to insurance buyers, who often keep deferring their purchase decision. The ad film illustrates the financially adverse aftermath of an unannounced medical emergency in the absence of insurance. Created in multiple versions, the ads revolve around the same theme and the same core message.

“While fear is a potent emotion for the insurance sector, it is important to look beyond the obvious facets of fear. Every father is a hero in their family – imagine them being called a villain and that too by the most iconic villains of Bollywood. The campaign uses this aspect to jolt the ‘unplanned’ family men into action,” Hemant Misra, managing director of the creative agency MagicCircle, stated on the launch of the campaign.

For over a decade, Policybazaar has been providing customer-centric products and services to help bridge the protection gap in India. As per the company, the campaign launch is perfectly in tandem with the brand’s recent new tagline – Har Family Hogi Insured – which reinforces Policybazaar’s vision of a healthy and well-protected India.

