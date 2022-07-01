Policybazaar launches new campaign with Pankaj Tripathi

Policybazaar has rolled out its brand campaign featuring actor Pankaj Tripathi to raise awareness quotient regarding the significance of term life insurance. Conceptualised by MagicCircle Communications, the ad film is aimed at individuals who procrastinate the crucial decision of buying term insurance for their dependents.

The overall low insurance penetration rate in India is a reflection of mostly uninsured or underinsured people, Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar.com, said. “We at Policybazaar have relentlessly been working towards the mission of closing the protection gap in the country and bringing it to global levels. Our new campaign is humorous and hard-hitting in equal measures to create the maximum impact on the general consumer mindset of procrastination. We want to effectively drive a strong consumer connect through this campaign and make them aware of the consequences of their indecision,” he added.

As per the company, the low insurance penetration in India stems from the low collective public awareness regarding insurance, and Policybazaar’s new campaign deftly underlines this fact. For Sai Narayan, senior director brand and marketing, Policybazaar Group, procrastination, especially when it comes to insurance, is pretty much a fundamental trait. “The concept behind this campaign is to make consumers aware of the transience of life and the gravity of an unprecedented situation. The humour element is intended to educate as well entertain them at the same time. Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most popular faces of the entertainment industry and his trademark style helps get our message across prudently among the masses.”

“For this campaign, we went beyond the fear of death to a fear that lives on even after death. The fear of being remembered as the person who robbed their family of happiness. That is not simply a crime but ‘Paap’. Ghor Paap. That is the simple insight this campaign is based on,” Hemant Misra, managing director, MagicCircle, stated.

