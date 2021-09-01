Policybazaar.com releases TVCs under ‘No Insurance Day’ campaign

The campaign comes against the backdrop of the fact that overall insurance penetration in India is extremely low

Policybazaar.com has released new television commercials (TVCs) under its new campaign. The campaign titled ‘No Insurance Day’, intends to raise awareness of several benefits linked to health insurance. While Indian consumers often procrastinate and neglect the benefits of having health and term life insurance, the campaign especially targets those individuals who defer their decision of providing insurance protection to their loved ones.

Through its new TVCs, the campaign portrays some of the most non-sensical reasons cited by consumers for not buying insurance. However, the company has taken a humorous route in the TVCs which may attract more eyeballs as the ad films turn out to be light and enjoyable.

In a reverse direction, the TVCs showcase most of the common problems faced by middle class families in case of medical emergencies in absence of proper insurance. The high medical expenses can put an end to a child’s education, compel families to borrow money from acquaintances, sell properties, jewellery, and other assets. All of the TVCs end with the note that Policybazaar.com has made it affordable for common people to buy insurance through monthly EMIs, as low as Rs 400 per month.

The premise of the campaign is to make people laugh at a very fundamental human trait, “Procrastination”, along with the realisation of how life would be without a protection net in place, the company said in a statement. The campaign comes against the backdrop of the fact that overall insurance penetration in India is extremely low, consumers are either underinsured or uninsured. Hence, the company hopes this campaign reaches out to maximum people and encourages them to take the first step towards insurance protection.

