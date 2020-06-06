  • MORE MARKET STATS

Policybazaar.com races ahead of Harpic Power Plus to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 21: BARC

By: |
Published: June 6, 2020 10:51:06 AM

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest advertiser

BARC Top 10 advertisers, BARC Top 10 brands, BARCHUL’s ad volume rose 60.9% in Week 21

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company while Policybazaar.com claims the top spot to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 21, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre: All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals). 

In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose 60.9% in week 21 to 2,11,641 as opposed to 1,31,495 in Week 20. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, who posted a 30.1% decline in its ad volumes to 47,080 ad insertions in week 21 when compared to week 20 where it recorded 67,418 ad volumes. Similarly, maintaining its third position, ITC Ltd, also posted a decline of 13.9% to 38,056 ad volumes in week 21. Amul’s parent company GCMMF, which stood at the fourth position in week 20, dropped down to the tenth position as it recorded 21.8% decrease to 17,483 insertions in ad volumes in week 21. Meanwhile Godrej Consumer Products Ltd and Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd grabbed the fourth and fifth position in week 21 as they increased their ad volumes by 61.6% and 29.1%, respectively. Interestingly, Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited which was absent from the list in week 20, entered week 21 list at the sixth position with 19,628 ad insertions. Meanwhile, Colgate Palmolive India Ltd which claimed the ninth position in week 20, was absent from the week 21 list.

Week: 20 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Lever Ltd131495
2Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd67418
3ITC Ltd44235
4GCMMF (Guj Coop Milk Mkt Fed)22381
5Godrej Consumer Products Ltd22143
6Procter & Gamble19666
7Wipro Ltd19574
8Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd18695
9Colgate Palmolive India Ltd17162
10Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited16080
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

Week: 21 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
RankAdvertisersInsertions
1Hindustan Lever Ltd211641
2Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd47080
3ITC Ltd38056
4Godrej Consumer Products Ltd35802
5Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd24150
6Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited19628
7Procter & Gamble 18231
8Wipro Ltd18038
9Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited17980
10GCMMF (Guj Coop Milk Mkt Fed) 17483
TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

Absent from the week 20 list of most advertised brands, Policybazaar.com managed to claim the numero uno spot and emerged as the most advertised brand in week 21 with 19,628 ad insertions. Lux Toilet Soap retained its second position while it witnessed 31.3% increase in its ad volumes to 18,769 insertions in week 21 from 14,293 ad insertions in week 20. Similarly, Horlicks also witnessed 14.1% rise in ad volumes to 14,088 insertions in week 21, all the while maintaining its third position. Interestingly, Pears which was absent from week 20 list, claimed the fourth position in week 21 with 12,037 insertions. 

Similarly, Dettol Toilet Soap, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, Policybazaar.com, Lifebuoy Toilet Soap, Social Message-Star Network and ENO which stood at fourth, fifth, eighth, ninth and tenth position in week 20 were absent from the week 21 list, making space for the entry of Clinic Plus Shampoo, Dove Cream Bathing Bar, Godrej No.1 Soap and Wheel Active 2 In 1 at sixth, eighth, ninth and tenth position respectively.

Week:20 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1Harpic Power Plus/Bathroom Cleaner14408
2Lux Toilet Soap14293
3Horlicks12270
4Dettol Toilet Soaps12113
5Harpic Bathroom Cleaner11710
6Lizol10472
7MPL (Mobile Premier League)10388
8Lifebuoy Toilet Soap9484
9Social Message-Star Network9452
10ENO9245
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

Week:21 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
RankBrandsInsertions
1Policybazaar.com19628
2Lux Toilet Soap18769
3Horlicks14088
4Pears12037
5Harpic Power Plus/Bathroom Cleaner11460
6Clinic Plus Shampoo10793
7MPL (Mobile Premier League)10742
8Dove Cream Bathing Bar10241
9Godrej No.1 Soap10234
10Wheel Active 2 In 110174
TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals

 

