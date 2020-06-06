Policybazaar.com races ahead of Harpic Power Plus to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 21: BARC

Meanwhile, Hindustan Unilever Limited remains the biggest advertiser
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) continues to reign over the television advertisement space as the most advertised company while Policybazaar.com claims the top spot to emerge as the most advertised brand in week 21, according to the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre: All India (U+R): 2+ Individuals).
In terms of volume of ads released on TV, HUL’s ad insertions rose 60.9% in week 21 to 2,11,641 as opposed to 1,31,495 in Week 20. Following HUL was Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, who posted a 30.1% decline in its ad volumes to 47,080 ad insertions in week 21 when compared to week 20 where it recorded 67,418 ad volumes. Similarly, maintaining its third position, ITC Ltd, also posted a decline of 13.9% to 38,056 ad volumes in week 21. Amul’s parent company GCMMF, which stood at the fourth position in week 20, dropped down to the tenth position as it recorded 21.8% decrease to 17,483 insertions in ad volumes in week 21. Meanwhile Godrej Consumer Products Ltd and Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd grabbed the fourth and fifth position in week 21 as they increased their ad volumes by 61.6% and 29.1%, respectively. Interestingly, Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited which was absent from the list in week 20, entered week 21 list at the sixth position with 19,628 ad insertions. Meanwhile, Colgate Palmolive India Ltd which claimed the ninth position in week 20, was absent from the week 21 list.
|Week: 20 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|131495
|2
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|67418
|3
|ITC Ltd
|44235
|4
|GCMMF (Guj Coop Milk Mkt Fed)
|22381
|5
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|22143
|6
|Procter & Gamble
|19666
|7
|Wipro Ltd
|19574
|8
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|18695
|9
|Colgate Palmolive India Ltd
|17162
|10
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited
|16080
|TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
|Week: 21 All Platform – Top 10 Advertisers
|Rank
|Advertisers
|Insertions
|1
|Hindustan Lever Ltd
|211641
|2
|Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd
|47080
|3
|ITC Ltd
|38056
|4
|Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
|35802
|5
|Brooke Bond Lipton India Ltd
|24150
|6
|Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited
|19628
|7
|Procter & Gamble
|18231
|8
|Wipro Ltd
|18038
|9
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited
|17980
|10
|GCMMF (Guj Coop Milk Mkt Fed)
|17483
|TOP 10 Advertiser *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
Absent from the week 20 list of most advertised brands, Policybazaar.com managed to claim the numero uno spot and emerged as the most advertised brand in week 21 with 19,628 ad insertions. Lux Toilet Soap retained its second position while it witnessed 31.3% increase in its ad volumes to 18,769 insertions in week 21 from 14,293 ad insertions in week 20. Similarly, Horlicks also witnessed 14.1% rise in ad volumes to 14,088 insertions in week 21, all the while maintaining its third position. Interestingly, Pears which was absent from week 20 list, claimed the fourth position in week 21 with 12,037 insertions.
Similarly, Dettol Toilet Soap, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, Policybazaar.com, Lifebuoy Toilet Soap, Social Message-Star Network and ENO which stood at fourth, fifth, eighth, ninth and tenth position in week 20 were absent from the week 21 list, making space for the entry of Clinic Plus Shampoo, Dove Cream Bathing Bar, Godrej No.1 Soap and Wheel Active 2 In 1 at sixth, eighth, ninth and tenth position respectively.
|Week:20 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Harpic Power Plus/Bathroom Cleaner
|14408
|2
|Lux Toilet Soap
|14293
|3
|Horlicks
|12270
|4
|Dettol Toilet Soaps
|12113
|5
|Harpic Bathroom Cleaner
|11710
|6
|Lizol
|10472
|7
|MPL (Mobile Premier League)
|10388
|8
|Lifebuoy Toilet Soap
|9484
|9
|Social Message-Star Network
|9452
|10
|ENO
|9245
|TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
|Week:21 All Platform – Top 10 Brands
|Rank
|Brands
|Insertions
|1
|Policybazaar.com
|19628
|2
|Lux Toilet Soap
|18769
|3
|Horlicks
|14088
|4
|Pears
|12037
|5
|Harpic Power Plus/Bathroom Cleaner
|11460
|6
|Clinic Plus Shampoo
|10793
|7
|MPL (Mobile Premier League)
|10742
|8
|Dove Cream Bathing Bar
|10241
|9
|Godrej No.1 Soap
|10234
|10
|Wheel Active 2 In 1
|10174
|TOP 10 Brands *Across Genre : All India (U+R) : 2+ Individuals
