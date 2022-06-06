PokerBaazi extends its exclusive association with Asian Poker Tour

Poker platform PokerBaazi.com, has extended its exclusive India partnership with the Asian Poker Tour (APT) – Asia’s poker events brand for another two years continuing the association. In the last two years of the partnership, PokerBaazi has hosted three APT India Online events.

PokerBaazi has been thoroughly dedicated to bringing world-class Poker action at the fingertips of India’s poker players, Navkiran Singh, founder and CEO, Baazi Games, said. “With PokerBaazi.com completing a billion hands in April, we are continuously looking to up the ante with larger tournaments, IPs, and more opportunities for Indian players. The extension of our exclusive India partnership with the Asian Poker Tour only furthers our commitment in this direction. We are looking forward to the partnership and strongly believe that this is another important step in our vision of creating a seamless Poker ecosystem in India,” Singh added.

The extension of the partnership comes along with the next APT India online edition slated to begin on July 1, 2022. The partnership will allow Indian poker players to participate in the online events hosted on PokerBaazi.com and fight for the APT trophy.

With physical poker tournaments steadily returning to action post the pandemic, APT plans to host its events in destinations like Vietnam and Philippines. “With more Indians being attendees at global Poker events, this exclusive partnership will also unlock opportunities for Indian players to compete online on PokerBaazi.com and win packages to the global APT tournaments,” the company said in a statement.

