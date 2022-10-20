PokerBaazi.com rolls out its ‘Iss Diwali, Deepak Jalega, Patakhe Nahi’ for the festive season

PokerBaazi.com has launched its new ‘Iss Diwali, Deepak Jalega, Patakhe Nahi’ campaign with the aim to spread the message of celebrating Diwali in an environment-friendly manner by going cracker free. The campaign film features Gagan Arora and Keshav Sadhna who were chosen to bridge a connection with the youth, the brand claimed.

PokerBaazi has been constantly finding unique ways of bringing the game of poker nearer to the masses, Varun Ganjoo, co-founder and marketing director, Baazi Games, said. “The campaign, ‘Iss Diwali, Deepak Jalega, Patakhe Nahi’ is our unique take on celebrating Diwali responsibly with poker rather than indulging in bursting crackers leading to an environmental hazard and noise pollution,” he added.

The campaign film, #DeepakJalegaPokerChalega showcases how a poker player has made Diwali celebrations grand by applying his skills in the game of poker and winning big. Meanwhile, his friend upon learning about his success in poker comically combusts into a flurry of soot and ash. The film brings forth the message of not bursting crackers and consciously urges viewers to spread light and cheer this Diwali.

