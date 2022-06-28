PokerBaazi brings Shahid Kapoor as its brand ambassador

PokerBaazi.com, has announced the onboarding of actor Shahid Kapoor as its brand ambassador. PokerBaazi aims to create a robust ecosystem for Poker in India, and Kapoor’s association with the brand comes in line with its commitment to popularise and create awareness amongst the masses about Poker.

“With Kapoor, we found the perfect match for our brand as not just his personality, but also his constant drive to experiment with his craft beautifully, blends with our vision to enable a new sport to get its desired recognition in the country. With this association, we take a step further in our larger goal of creating a Poker ecosystem in India and making it a household sport. We look forward to a successful collaboration and with our upcoming campaigns hope to drive valuable discussions around the PokerBaazi story,” Navkiran Singh, founder and CEO, Baazi Games said.

With Shahid Kapoor onboard, PokerBaazi.com will soon roll out its latest marketing campaign, which will include the launch of a TVC in the coming days, promoting not only the association but the brand messaging of poker being a sport which someone can master with their skills.

“With its many unique features, PokerBaazi just makes learning and playing online poker so easy and quick, and in the process, helps players build life skills like thinking strategically, managing risks, among others. Our association isn’t only driven by the fact that we both believe in bringing a difference in our respective fields but also by the sheer will to entertain our audiences while trying to do so. I am looking forward to helping PokerBaazi reach wider audiences and create more advocates for the sport in India,” Kapoor stated.

