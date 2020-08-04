POGO collaborates with Tinkle to launch e-comic series of its animated show ‘Titoo’

The digital comic will be available to the kids and parents on the Tinkle app, Amar Chitra Katha app, and Magzter app, available for iOS and Android devices

POGO today announced that it has inked an exclusive partnership with kids magazine Tinkle by Amar Chitra Katha Pvt. Ltd., to bring to its fans the comic book version of its all-new animated show ‘Titoo-Har Jawaab Ka Sawaal Hu’.

The digital comic adaptation of the show was launched on Monday, August 3. The digital fortnightly comic will be available to the kids and parents on the Tinkle app, Amar Chitra Katha app, and Magzter app, available for iOS and Android devices. Launched on July 27, the ‘Titoo – Haw Jawaab Ka Sawaal Hu’ follows the daily escapades of the witty eight-year-old Titoo.

At Tinkle, we take great pride in creating and publishing stories that entertain, engage and enlighten young readers, Preeti Vyas, president and CEO, Amar Chitra Katha Pvt. Ltd. said. “Over the past 40 years, we have collaborated with a multitude of characters and properties and in 2020 we are geared to bring this fresh little character Titoo from POGO to the pages of our magazine for a few special issues,” she added further.

According to Abhishek Dutta, South Asia network head, Cartoon Network and POGO, with this partnership, POGO aims to bring a multiplatform experience for its young audience. “We believe that the kids will love the 8-year-old boy’s hilarious yet lovable antics and will enjoy reading about the relatable situations and endearing characters in the comic series, as much as they’ll love watching them on television,” he elaborated.

Launched in 2004, POGO is a kids’ channel featuring content that spans multiple genres from comedy and art, to games and curiosity. The channel is home to shows such as Chhota Bheem, Super Bheem, ‘Titoo – Har Jawaab Ka Sawaal Hu’, as well as international hits Grizzy and the Lemmings and Mr. Bean. POGO is available in India, Sri Lanka and Maldives in Hindi and Tamil. POGO, a companion channel to Cartoon Network, is a brand created and distributed by WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks Asia Pacific.

Read Also: upGrad ropes in The Womb to transform the learning landscape in India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook