POGO collaborates with Doordarshan to simulcast ‘Chhota Bheem’

Kids entertainment channel POGO has partnered with public service broadcaster Doordarshan to simulcast its popular show Chhota Bheem on DD National. The kids animation show will be telecasted on the channel every afternoon till the end of the lockdown on May 3.

Over the last few days post the lockdown being imposed, Doordarshan has emerged as the most watched channel in India through the re-telecast of popular mythological shows such as Ramayan and Mahabharat along with Shaktimaan, comedy drama Shriman Shrimati, Shah Rukh Khan’s Circus, detective show Byomkesh Bakshi, drama show Hum Hain Na and sitcoms Tu Tota Main Maina and Dekh Bhai Dekh. “Chhota Bheem is one of children’s most favourite cartoon characters, and we are delighted to bring him on our channel to entertain our young viewers,” Shashi Shekhar Vempati, CEO, Prasar Bharti said.

According to Siddharth Jain, managing director, WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, South Asia, as these are challenging times, POGO’s fun-filled, relatable content will keep kids engaged and entertained. “The agreement ensures that an even larger number of young viewers across the country will be able to enjoy ‘Chhota Bheem’, one of our most prominent shows,” he added.

Launched in 2004, POGO is WarnerMedia’s only-for-India kids’ entertainment network featuring content that spans multiple genres from comedy and art to games and curiosity. The channel is home to popular Indian shows like Chhota Bheem, Super Bheem, Titoo, and Lambuji Tinguji, as well as international hits Grizzy and the Lemmings and Mr. Bean. POGO is available nationwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. POGO, a companion channel to Cartoon Network, is a brand created and distributed by WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks Asia Pacific.

