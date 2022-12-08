scorecardresearch
Pocket52 announces its four-year anniversary celebrations

According to the company, this will be followed by a ‘birthday freeroll’ on the 13th of December, ‘Pocket Poker Championship’ (PPC) from the 14th to the 22nd of December.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Online poker brand Pocket52 had launched its Pocket-Friendly Series (PFS) to celebrate its four-year anniversary. According to the company, this will be followed by a ‘birthday freeroll’ on the 13th of December, ‘Pocket Poker Championship’ (PPC) from the 14th to the 22nd of December.

“Our players are the reason for our success and have been our guiding force towards achieving this milestone,” Nitesh Salvi, director, Pocket52, said. “As we celebrate with our users, we want to make the most of spreading the occasion. We hope that our users enjoy the celebrations,” he added.

The company claims that the Birthday Bash Poker series which is held in the month of December will provide players with an opportunity to win a share of the Rs 4.1 crore prize pool.

