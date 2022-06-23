Pocket FM launches ad solutions on the application

Audio streaming service Pocket FM has launched ad solutions on the application to accelerate its revenue growth. “We have been spearheading the category creation for audio streaming with innovations and our unique storytelling capabilities guiding us towards sustainable and profitable growth. The marketing and advertising community has shown immense interest in our ad solutions due to its strength to optimize brand engagement without disrupting listeners’ experience,” Manish Nagar, head of agency relationship, Pocket FM, said.

The company claims to have done many experimental campaigns with more than 100 brands to explore the best audio innovations and offered engaging brand solutions to brands such as One Plus, Croma, Amazon Prime, Fino Banking Payments, and Hero Vired, among others.

“For a relatively new platform to churn out such innovations in the audio OTT category is a great thing. But to win an award for it within the first six months itself is an even greater achievement. We are glad to have associated with Pocket FM and tried, tested, and approved of its prowess. A first of its kind for our category, really,” Anand Bhatia, chief marketing officer, FINO Banking Payments, stated.

Pocket FM’s solution enables brands to engage with the listener community with a customised approach. The company claims to have more than 15 million monthly active listeners on the app, and a daily average time spent of over 100 minutes. It has raised $93.6 million to date and is backed by investors such as Lightspeed, Times Internet, Tanglin Venture Partners, Goodwater Capital, and Naver.

