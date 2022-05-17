Pocket FM appoints Shubh Bansal as vice president, growth

Pocket FM has appointed Shubh Bansal as VP, growth and Rahul Nag as head of communications. The appointments are in line with the company aim to intensify its focus to accelerate revenue, speed up growth initiatives, and elevate its brand positioning.

In his new role, Bansal will be leading the business growth initiatives across listeners, and new business opportunities. While Nag will be driving stakeholder engagement through external, social media, and internal communications along with establishing Pocket FM as a culture-first internet organisation. Both Bansal and Nag will be reporting to Rohan Nayak, CEO and co-founder, Pocket FM.

The company continues its growth on the backdrop of a storytelling experience, it is focused on the market leadership in developing the ‘audio entertainment’ space, Nayak said. “Both Bansal and Nag are proven leaders in their space and are valuable inclusions into our strategic team. With their strong skill sets, we hope they will bring the required momentum to our growth, revenue, and brand recall as we continue to build Pocket FM for our community,” he added.

Previously, Bansal was a co-founder at Truebil, an auto-tech platform acquired by Spinny where he was responsible for spearheading growth, marketing, and revenue. Before Truebil, he was associated with Housing.com.

For Bansal, the company is developing and leading the audio-entertainment category in the OTT space. “Our vision is to build category leadership for Pocket FM and lead the OTT landscape through our product and business acumen,” he stated.

Meanwhile, with over a decade and half years of experience in the communications landscape, Nag has worked with organisations such as Flock, Mindtree, and ShareChat. In his earlier roles, he has led the crisis communication for Mindtree during the L&T takeover conflict and contributed to leading the communications for ShareChat and Moj.

“Our objective is not just to lead India but become a strong force to reckon with, and we are hopeful of emerging as a strong brand for our listeners, creators, employees and investors,” Nag added.

