Pocket FM appoints Ankket Jain as VP – creative solutions

Left to Right: Ankket Jain, Rohan Nayak and Manish Nagar

Audio over-the-top (OTT) player Pocket FM has appointed Ankket Jain as vice president, creative solutions, and Manish Nagar as agency relationship head. The company aims to bolster its revenue and propel the monetisation team with new appointments. Currently, the company claims to have more than 25 million users and 2 billion monthly listening minutes and plans to continue driving growth by offering more audio content across formats. “In line with Pocket FM’s growth strategy, we continue to strengthen our team. We believe that they will be instrumental in defining and executing the company’s strategic ambitions, vision, and roadmap for accomplishing its commercial objectives,” Rohan Nayak, co-founder and CEO, Pocket FM, said.

With over 17 years of experience in the advertising and media industry, Ankket Jain has experience in entrepreneurship blended with outstanding domain expertise. Prior to Pocket FM, Jain was the national head of client solutions at RED FM where he helped them with award winning ideas and impactful client-led brand promotions. In his new role, Jain will oversee the revenue and creative solutions for the company nationally.

Manish Nagar has over 20 years of experience in distinct conceptualisation along with efficient media buying and trading for print, radio, and digital across the media industry. He is known for his innovative ways of thinking supplemented by sound communication skills that enable him to negotiate terms with media partners and clients. Earlier in his career, he was national cluster head at GroupM. In Pocket FM, Manish Nagar will help in identifying growth opportunities, drive awareness and monetisation for the company.

Founded in 2018 by Rohan Nayak, Nishant KS and Prateek Dixit, Bengaluru-based Pocket FM is an audio OTT player that offers content via audiobooks, stories, novels and podcasts. The content can be accessed in seven Indian languages, namely, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali. Pocket FM empowers artists and listeners with their Creator Studio and Consumer App, catering to audiences with diverse choices.

