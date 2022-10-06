Pocket Aces partners with Aniket Metals; launches Gobble Cookware

Pocket Aces’ lifestyle channel Gobble has partnered with cookware firm Aniket Metals Pvt Ltd to launch a kitchenware line designed specifically for millennial audiences. As part of the partnership, Gobble Cookware will leverage the brand that it has built as a lifestyle content channel since 2016. Gobble claims to have over seven million followers across social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

According to Ankit Chhabra, channel head, Gobble, the pandemic has turned every non-cook into a cook, and every cook into a chef. “Millennials have become a lot more aware and discerning about the kind of cookware, serveware and bar ware they are using. Like everything else in their lives, they want good looking, high quality stuff at affordable prices,” he added.

Gobble Cookware’s select stock keeping units (SKU) list at launch includes cooking essentials perfect for both setting up a new kitchen or upgrading an existing kitchen – chai pots, momo steamers, kadhais and pans with stay cool silver-rimmed handles, pans with honey-comb non stick technology. The kitchenware will be available on Gobble’s social media pages and website, and across Amazon, Flipkart, Jiomart e-commerce websites, and in DMart and Reliance Retail stores offline leading up to Diwali season.

For decades, young people have had cookware passed down by their mothers, and stainless steel has always been the material of choice for long-lasting cookware, Nachiket Shah, managing director, Aniket Metals, said. “With Gobble Cookware, we are getting the highest export quality goods directly to the Indian millennials at very affordable prices. Gobble is a known brand with trust and credibility in the millennial audiences, and hence is the ideal partner for taking our products to the Indian market,” he highlighted.

For Aditi Shrivastava, co-founder and CEO, Pocket Aces, the vision is to get Gobble Kitchenware to every Indian millennial household in the next two years, “We have always believed in the power of communities that content builds, and giving commerce opportunities to these communities the perfect next step,” she stated.

