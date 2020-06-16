Pocket Aces’ Loco and Fnatic enter into a content partnership

Loco and Fnatic will also co-create unique esports content together.

Live gaming stream app Loco has entered into a strategic long-term partnership with global esports organisation, Fnatic. As part of the partnership, Loco will onboard Fnatic India’s entire roster onto the app (which include some of India’s leading streamers and gamers) who will broadcast exclusive content on Loco. According to Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh, founders, Pocket Aces, Fnatic and Pocket Aces share a common vision of building a sustainable esports ecosystem in India. “We want to provide Indian esports and gaming fans, world-class gaming entertainment across formats and this partnership will ensure that this shared vision is realized very soon,” they added.

Loco and Fnatic will also co-create unique esports content together. This includes multiple tournaments and non-fiction shows. The two companies believe that esports content is in a nascent stage and the coming together of two organizations with strong content pedigree will deliver unparalleled entertainment to gaming fans in India.

Fnatic is dedicated to entertaining its fans through content and new formats of gaming, Nimish Raut, Fnatic Lead, India, said. “We believe that esports has the potential to be the top form of entertainment in this country and these shared thoughts make Pocket Aces and Loco the perfect partner as we seek to level-up the content play in india. As a pioneer in the digital content space, Pocket Aces has a history of building entertainment channels from scratch and working with one of the best talents,” he stated.

In the last few months, Loco has seen a surge in streamer signups which has been 50x more than expected. Recently, Loco also hosted an exclusive partnership with another esports giant – Skyesports for a ‘Grandslam Tournament’ across 5 game titles. The association between Fnatic and Loco started early April this year, for a PUBG Mobile charity tournament called #GamingForGood that witnessed a total viewership of 5.8 million. Fnatic is one of the world’s preeminent esports organisations and has an unrivalled decade-long legacy in a variety of games like League of Legends, Counter-Strike, Dota 2, and more. The company is now pioneering the PUBG Mobile esports space with their squad based out of India.

Read Also: Coronavirus Impact: Why news platforms need to look beyond ad revenue to subscription

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook