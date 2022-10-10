Pocket Aces elevates Vinay Pillai to head of strategy in addition to his role as head of clout

Pocket Aces has elevated Vinay Pillai to the dual position of head, strategy along with being the head, clout. Pillai joined Pocket Aces in 2020 to scale Clout, its influencer management business, and has played a crucial role in getting it to a leadership position.

For the head of strategy role, the company wanted someone who will work alongside Aditi Shrivastava to add to its vision for taking the cutting-edge media business to the next level, Aditi Shrivastava, co-founder and CEO, Pocket Aces, said. “Vinay Pillai is a non-linear thinker. He has founder blood, as well as a blend of consulting and operational experience. These give him a unique vantage point on how to take on incumbents, while also the hard operational expertise of scaling businesses on the ground with growing teams. Pillai will be working closely with the rest of our management team, who will take the lead to put our strategic direction into action,” she added.

In this enhanced role, Pillai will work on establishing key strategic partnerships that will not only aid in scaling the current revenue and profitability, but also cement Pocket Aces’ leadership position in the sector long-term, the company stated. Prior to Pocket Aces, he was the co-founder of dekkho, India’s first content streaming OTT platform. Post dekkho, he headed the OTT platform at The Viral Fever, called TVF Play. He has spent most of his career in product and strategy consulting with companies like DramaFever, DocPlace and Booz in the US before returning to India.

“I look forward to now working with Pocket Aces’ finest leaders across other business units in helping them scale our company to even greater heights. We have prided ourselves in always doing things in a data-backed way with a huge impetus on innovation. I feel honoured to now get to contribute in a Pocket Aces wide central capacity with our stellar young team,” Vinay Pillai stated.

