Pocket Aces elevates Vidyuth Bhandary to studio head of Dice Media

Strengthening its key leadership team, Pocket Aces has elevated Vidyuth Bhandary to studio head, Dice Media. Vidyuth Bhandary joined Pocket Aces in 2020 as vice president, content production and design, where he spearheaded and scaled up the company’s in-house production and post-production capabilities. In his new capacity, he will lead the expansion of Pocket Aces’ long-form studio Dice Media, driving strategy, P&L, and OTT relationships.

“We are scaling up Dice Media to become one of the most highly acclaimed long-form studios in the country. We are working on shows across OTT platforms, genres, languages and formats – you will see Hindi dramas, regional language shows, audio shows, and very soon – movies coming from us,” Aditi Srivastava, co-founder and CEO, Pocket Aces, said.

As per the company, the natural progression to this larger role is a credit to Bhandary’s strategic leadership, successfully scaling up Pocket Aces’ content production and post-production capabilities. Pocket Aces has been one of the few content companies to not stop production at all during the COVID-19 pandemic – the short form shoots were promptly moved to a shoot-from-home setting, and over 10 long-form shows have been shot with gold-standard safety on sets and delivered to various platforms since the ﬁrst lockdown.

With over two decades of deep experience in media and entertainment, Vidyuth Bhandary has held key leadership roles with some of the largest media conglomerates like STAR India, The Times Group, Fremantlemedia Asia, Turner International India, Reliance Entertainment, and MX Player.

Having successfully established itself in the young adult segment with diﬀerentiated and unique oﬀerings, Dice Media is now focused on developing larger shows with leading OTT platforms, across genres, languages, formats and borders, Vidyuth Bhandary, studio head, Dice Media, said. “In parallel, we will work closely with international content companies to deliver on our promise of solving boredom by bringing the most-watched content across the world to our viewers. I am looking forward to working along with the steller Dice team at Pocket Aces as we continue to break new ground and push boundaries, yet remain relatable and relevant with our innovative content oﬀering,” he highlighted.

