Pocket Aces elevates Rayvanta Kumar as the head of D2C content business

Digital entertainment company Pocket Aces has elevated Rayvanta Kumar as the head of direct to consumer (D2C) content business. In this new role, Kumar will be leading Pocket Aces’ D2C content business, which houses content channels such as short-form fiction channel FilterCopy, lifestyle channel Gobble, and infotainment channel Nutshell. Furthermore, Kumar will lead the P&L at the overall D2C content business level, and mentor the channel’s leadership teams to scale content innovation, distribution, strategic partnerships, and monetisation opportunities.

“At Pocket Aces, we have always believed in growing people to take up leadership roles internally. The D2C content business is the core of Pocket Aces because this is where we have access to direct audience insights to build data-driven content and products. Having worked in the corporate strategy function for two years, Kumar understands this big picture very well, and has ideas for more products we can offer to our audiences and clients. I am confident that he will steer the D2C Content Business to new heights,” Aditi Srivastava, co-founder and CEO, Pocket Aces, said.

Kumar joined Pocket Aces in 2020 as assistant vice president (AVP) in the corporate strategy function, and played a crucial role in driving strategic sales initiatives and key business growth projects, the company said in an official statement. The new appointment is in sync with Pocket Aces’ efforts to invest in and strengthen its operational leadership team. Prior to Pocket Aces, he worked for a decade building D2C brands and growing businesses such as Yi Technology and GoPro in India and South Asia.

“It’s been an incredible journey so far and I am now taking on this new responsibility. With a clear and solid content strategy in place, we are bullish to grow our revenues across our channels by adding innovative products and exploring new monetisation opportunities,” Kumar stated.

The leadership at the channel level has also been bolstered – with Shreya Agarwal leading FilterCopy as channel head, Sheveeta Hedge leading FilterCopy monetisation, influencer Andre Borges leading Nutshell as channel head, Ankit Chhabra leading Gobble as channel head, Kuntal Bhoir leading Gobble and Nutshell Monetisation, and Priyanka Padode leading client servicing and AdShare across channels.

Read Also: CURIA collaborates with former cricketer Yuvraj Singh

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook