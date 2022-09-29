Pocket Aces elevates Kartik Krishnan to head of development for Dice Media

Pocket Aces has elevated Kartik Krishnan to the role of head of development for its premium long form studio, Dice Media. As per the company, Krishnan has been involved from the very beginning of its foray into the digital ecosystem with the channels Filtercopy and Dice Media.

This move is in line with Dice Media strengthening its leadership team to expand its offerings across formats and genres. Earlier this year, the company also elevated Nishaad Javeri as the head of Dice Media’s social channels across YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. She has been a part of the team for over five years and is in complete sync with the pulse of its audiences; dedicated to growing Dice’s D2C presence.

“Dice Media has grown exponentially over the years, with a number of its original series being commissioned by top OTT platforms; owing to the remarkable creative team at Dice, and research based insights, that have led to creating exceptionally relatable content for our audiences, Vidyuth Bhandary, studio head, Dice Media, said. “Krishnan has been a part of this growth journey since the channel’s inception, and he himself has grown immensely through the various creative hats he’s worn overtime. We believe in the natural progression of individuals into leadership roles and could not have found someone more suited than Krishnan to lead Dice Media’s content development,” he added.

According to the company, Krishnan has an ingrained understanding of the channel’s audiences and their ever evolving preferences. He has co-written the horror thriller Ghoul (Netflix) and worked with award winning directors like Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Bannerjee, Jacques Audiard, Hansal Mehta, Bejoy Nambiar and Ruchir Arun. He also essayed the role of Chandraswami in last year’s hit Scam 1992 and played a role in R Madhavan’s movie Rocketry. “For a healthy, creative ecosystem, it is imperative that more people with content creation/ storytelling backgrounds are elevated to positions where they can have a greater impact and positively contribute to the rich storytelling culture,” Kartik Krishnan said.

As a creative director, he has worked on many of Dice Media’s successful properties, like Adulting, and What The Folks!; most recently he conceptualised and provided creative direction for Dice’s latest hit series on Disney+ Hotstar, Ghar Waapsi. In his enhanced role, Krishnan will have ownership and authority on commissioning, show developments, and managing external pitches, while he will also be seen working on Dice Media’s first feature film project – an adaptation of Meghna Pant’s novel Boy’s Don’t Cry.

Also Read: Redcliffe Labs rolls out ‘DilKiSuno’ campaign for World Heart Day

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook